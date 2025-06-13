Torrent Power share price gains despite stock market crash, led by a large order win

Stock Market Today: Torrent Power share prices gained in the morning trades on Friday despite stock market crash, led by a large order win. Torrent power announced receiving order for setting up of Wind power project, boosting its renewable portfolio.

Torrent power Order Win details Torrent Power on Thursday, post market hours, informed the investors through its release on the exchanges about the order win pertaining to wind power project. Torrent power in its media release on the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange intimated about the receipt of letters of award for Torrent Green Energy Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Letter of award has been received from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on June 11, 2025 as per Torrent Power Media release. The Letter of award is for setting up of 300 MW ISTS connected Wind power projects under Wind Tranche-XVIII, which will be disseminated shortly. ISTS refers to an Inter-State Transmission System.

On June 11, 2025, a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Power Limited, Torrent Green Energy Pvt Ltd was awarded a Letter of Award by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the setting up of a 300 MW wind power project under Wind Tranche-XVIII after winning a competitive bidding process.

With a tariff of ₹3.97 per unit, the project is expected to come on stream and get commissioned in the next 24 months after the Power purchase agreement or the PPA is executed. The estimated investment stands at ₹ 2,650 crore on the project.

Renewable energy has been a strategic focus area for Torrent Power and a growth driver. As per Torrent power, with this project, Torrent’s renewable capacity under development increases to 3.3 GWp.

Torrent power share price movement Torrent Power share price opened at ₹1399.45 on the BSE. The Torrent Power share price that saw a flt opening on Friday compared to the previous days closing price however gained ₹1419 levels during the intraday trades, marking gains of close to 1.5% on a day when stock market crashed and the Sensex was down more than 1%.