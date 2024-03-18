Torrent Power share price jumped over 7% on Monday's trading session following the receipt of a Letter of Award for the establishment of 300 MW (RE Power) Grid-Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Projects from Torrent Power Limited-Distribution Unit. The company stated in an exchange filing that the order is valued at ₹3,650 crore. Torrent Power shares today opened at ₹1,185.40 apiece on the BSE , and touched an intraday high of ₹1,249.25 and a low of ₹1,184 per share.

According to Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, the Torrent Power stock price has been forming a higher top higher bottom structure, and hence the trend remains positive. For short term, the 40 DEMA at ₹1,100 will be seen as immediate support.

“The stock has experienced a significant increase post opening, rising approximately 6% despite the current downturn in the market. This surge is accompanied by robust trading volumes, suggesting potential for further upward momentum. Should these gains hold, it's conceivable that the stock could advance towards the 1,350 mark in the near future," explained Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One.

As per trendlyne data, Torrent Power stock price rose 126.21% and outperformed its sector by 20.17% in the past year.

Project completion is scheduled for 24 months from Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) date, according to the exchange filing. From the project's commissioning, the contract will be in effect for 25 years.

Furthermore, according to the firm, the rated power capacity of solar and wind energy must be in a 2:1 ratio, and the annual CUF must be less than 50% for any year during the PPA's duration. In contrast to the contractual capacity of 300 MW, the company intends to add 480 MW of wind and solar capacity in order to achieve the 50% CUF requirement.

A contract worth ₹1,540 crore to set up 306 MW of solar projects under the PM-KUSUM Scheme was awarded to the company by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd in the first week of March this year.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

