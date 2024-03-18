Torrent Power share price jumps over 7% on ₹3,650 crore order win; here's what technical analysts say
Torrent Power share price surged over 7% after receiving a ₹3,650 crore order for 300 MW Grid-Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Projects. Analysts expect the stock to continue rising towards ₹1,350 with strong trading volumes supporting the upward momentum.
Torrent Power share price jumped over 7% on Monday's trading session following the receipt of a Letter of Award for the establishment of 300 MW (RE Power) Grid-Connected Wind Solar Hybrid Projects from Torrent Power Limited-Distribution Unit. The company stated in an exchange filing that the order is valued at ₹3,650 crore. Torrent Power shares today opened at ₹1,185.40 apiece on the BSE, and touched an intraday high of ₹1,249.25 and a low of ₹1,184 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started