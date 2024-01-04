Torrent Power share price jumped over 13% on Thursday's trading session after the company inked four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat government valued at ₹47,350 crores. Torrent Power share price opened at ₹998.95 apiece on BSE . Torrent Power stock price touched an intraday high of ₹1071.60 and an intraday low of ₹985.25.

The company stated in an exchange filing that, as part of the investment promotion activity for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, it has signed MoUs with the Government of Gujarat's Department of Energy and Petrochemicals.

“We wish to inform that the Company has entered into a MoU of ₹47,350 crore with Department of Energy & Petrochemicals, Government of Gujarat on 3rd January 2024 as part of Investment Promotion Activity for Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 for establishment of 3,450 MW of Solar Power Projects, 1,045 of Hybrid Power Projects, associated infrastructure for 7,000 MW Solar project, Green Hydrogen / Green Ammonia Production Facility and Capex for Distribution network," the company said.

According to Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior Vice President of Research at Mehta Equities, the Torrent power stock price is trading around the crucial resistance level of 1050 on its daily charts.

"Any breakout above 1050 should trigger the next upmove towards 1100 and 1125. Immediate support lies near the 980 mark, and overall, the stock looks like a good buy on declines between the 960 and 980 zones, with a stop loss kept slightly below the 925 mark," explained Tapse.

Torrent Green Hydrogen Private Limited, Torrent Power's wholly-owned subsidiary, was incorporated on Friday.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that Torrent Green Hydrogen Private Limited (TGHPL) was established to conduct business in the areas of hydrogen manufacturing, ammonia derivatives, chemicals, compressed natural gas, mineral substances, and purification, purchase, storage, transportation, experimentation, supply, and trade.

Torrent Power posted standalone net profit of ₹493 crore for the quarter ended September 2022, up 38 per cent from ₹356 crore clocked in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

