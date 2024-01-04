Torrent Power share price soars over 13% on MoU with Gujarat govt worth ₹47,350 crore
Torrent Power signs MoUs worth ₹47,350 crore with Gujarat government for solar and hybrid power projects, green hydrogen production facility, and distribution network.
Torrent Power share price jumped over 13% on Thursday's trading session after the company inked four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Gujarat government valued at ₹47,350 crores. Torrent Power share price opened at ₹998.95 apiece on BSE. Torrent Power stock price touched an intraday high of ₹1071.60 and an intraday low of ₹985.25.
