Torrent Power, a leading integrated power utility firm, saw its share price jump 9.2% to reach to new all-time high of ₹1,249.95 apiece in Monday's intraday session after the company received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Limited (MSEDCL) on March 07, 2024.

This LoA, which is worth ₹1,540 crore, is for setting up a 306 MW grid-connected solar power project at 48 distributed locations across Nasik District, Maharashtra, according to the company's exchange filing.

With this award, the company's total renewable capacity under construction has increased to 1.7 GW. Upon completion of these 1.7 GW projects, Torrent's renewable capacity will increase to 3 GW in the next 18–24 months.

"As part of its growth strategy, the company is also working on other green energy pathways, such as pumped storage hydro and green hydrogen," the company informed investors through the regulatory filing.

In February, the company secured a Letter of Award from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) for the setting up of grid-connected renewable power projects, with or without storage, for the supply of 100 MW Round-The-Clock power.

The project cost is valued at ₹2,700 crore for installing about 325 MW of renewable capacity for the supply of 100 MW of RE-RTC power. The tariff for the project is ₹4.25 / Kwh for the period of 25 years.

The company is strategically focusing on renewables to increase its generation capacity in line with its sustainability commitments and the government's aim to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

It has a presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution.

On the distribution front, the company supplies nearly 28 billion units to over 4.03 million customers in the cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Dahej SEZ, and Dholera SIR in Gujarat, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD); Bhiwandi, Shil, Mumbra, and Kalwa in Maharashtra; and Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

