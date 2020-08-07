Torrent Power spurts 9% on solid Q1 performance

Analysts at Angel Broking, commenting on June quarter numbers, said, "...EBIT for the quarter stood at ₹1,004 crore up by 13% as compared to ₹888 crore in June quarter as power purchase cost has come down significantly due to lower imported LNG prices. Profit after tax for the quarter stood at ₹368 crore up by 35% as compared to ₹274 Crore in June quarter. Lower imported LNG prices are favourable to Torrent, we expect LNG prices to recover in medium term."