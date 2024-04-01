Torrent Power , a leading integrated power utility firm, saw its share price climb sharply in Monday's trading session after the company bagged a wind-solar hybrid project. According to an exchange filing made on Thursday (March 28) after market hours, the company said that it received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind-solar hybrid project with an investment of ₹1,825 crore.

The project is slated to be operational within 24 months from the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), with a contractual supply of power spanning 25 years from the project's commissioning. Notably, the annual capacity utilization factor (CUF) is stipulated to be no less than 50% throughout the PPA term, with the wind and solar capacities maintained at a 2:1 ratio.

In order to meet the 50% CUF requirement, Torrent Power intends to install 245 MW of wind and solar capacity projects, surpassing the contracted capacity of 150 MW, as outlined in the company's regulatory filing.

Also Read: Stocks to buy: HUL, Grasim, LIC Housing among 9 stocks that can rise 5-17% in short term, say analysts; do you own any?

The company's shares responded positively to the order win, with the stock opening 3% higher at ₹1,399 apiece in today's trade as against the previous close of ₹1,357.95. The stock strengthened further to reach an intraday high of ₹1,448.45, up by 6.66%.

This marks the second consecutive order win for its 'Distribution Unit' in under a month, following the previous acquisition on March 16, where the company secured a Letter of Award for the establishment of a 300 MW (RE Power) grid-connected wind-solar hybrid project valued at ₹3650 crore.

Additionally, in the same month, Torrent Power clinched an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Limited (MSEDCL) worth ₹1,540 crore. This agreement entails the development of a 306 MW grid-connected solar power project spread across 48 distributed locations in Nasik District, Maharashtra.

Also Read: Vruddhi Engineering Works IPO allotment today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status

Furthermore, in February, the company secured a letter of award from Railway Energy Management Company Limited (REMCL) for the establishment of grid-connected renewable power projects. This venture involves installing approximately 325 MW of renewable capacity for the supply of 100 MW of RE-RTC power, valued at ₹2,700 crore. The tariff for this project is set at ₹4.25/kWh for a period of 25 years.

With these notable order wins, the company's shares have surged by 54% year-to-date, soaring from ₹944.80 per share to the present trading price of ₹1,441.90.

Also Read: Gold rate today hits record high of $2,263 on US Fed rate cut buzz, geopolitical tension. Buy, sell or hold?

Torrent Power is strategically focusing on renewables to increase its generation capacity in line with its sustainability commitments and the government’s aim to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. It has a presence across the entire power value chain—generation, transmission, and distribution.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!