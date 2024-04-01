Torrent power stock jumps over 6.5% on bagging ₹1,825 crore renewable energy project
Torrent Power's share price rose 6.66% after winning a 150MW wind-solar hybrid project valued at ₹1,825 crore. The company plans to surpass capacity to meet CUF conditions, leading to a surge in stock price and marking the second consecutive order win.
Torrent Power, a leading integrated power utility firm, saw its share price climb sharply in Monday's trading session after the company bagged a wind-solar hybrid project. According to an exchange filing made on Thursday (March 28) after market hours, the company said that it received a letter of award from its 'Distribution Unit' for setting up a 150MW wind-solar hybrid project with an investment of ₹1,825 crore.
