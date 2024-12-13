The allotment for Toss The Coin IPO is expected to be finalised today. The IPO was oversubscribed 1025 times, with retail investors oversubscribing 1550 times. Investors can check allotment status via Link Intime India or the NSE website.

Toss The Coin IPO allotment: The allotment for Toss The Coin IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, or on the BSE website.

The IPO, which was open for subscription from December 10 to December 12, saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed by a whopping 1025 times.

Specifically, the retail segment was oversubscribed 1550 times, while the NII portion was oversubscribed 964 times. The NII has also been booked at 964 times, as per the exchange data. The IPO price was set between ₹172 and ₹182 per share. The IPO size was ₹9.17 crore, which is entirely a fresh issue.

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on December 16, 2024.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the BSE SME platform, with a tentative date of December 17, 2024.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue for the following purposes: funding capital expenditure for the development of a microservices application, supporting capital expenditure for opening new offices, meeting the working capital requirements of the company, and addressing general corporate purposes.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online on the register website: Since Link Intime India is the registrar for the SME IPO, investors can check the allotment status online on the Link Intime India website:

Step 1: Visit the Link Intime website - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2: Select "Toss The Coin" from the dropdown menu.

Step 3: Choose your preferred identification method: PAN number, application number, or DP/Client ID.

Step 4: Input the relevant details.

Step 5: Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website:

Step 2: Under 'Issue Type,' select 'Equity.'

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the ‘Issue Name’ drop-down option.

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click 'I am not a robot' to confirm your identity, then hit the 'Submit'

About Toss The Coin Toss The Coin is a marketing consulting firm that offers customized marketing services to clients. The company collaborates with businesses to provide a modern, innovative perspective on branding. As of March 31, 2024, the company employs 27 individuals, including Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).