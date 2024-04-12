Total demat accounts hit new high, jump to over 15 crore in March
According to domestic brokerage house Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the total number of demat accounts jumped to 15.1 crores in March 2024, with new account additions surging to 31 lakhs in the previous month.
The total number of demat accounts in India crossed the 15 crore mark for the first time ever in March on the back of sustained bullish momentum in the Indian market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started