Tough year for multibagger hunters! Only 2 Nifty 500 stocks double investor wealth since last Christmas

As 2025 draws to a close, many investors are breathing a sigh of relief after a bruising year — one that tested not just the hunt for multibaggers, but even the ability to stay afloat.

It was only last month, in November, that the Nifty 50 managed to make a fresh high after over a year, signalling the tough phase for the Indian stock market. This was despite the global equities enjoying a year of record highs, and most Asian markets delivering double-digit gains of up to 60%.

Since last Christmas, Nifty 50 index has risen 10% while the broader Nifty 500 index has added 6.5%. What's even more distressing is that 270 stocks from the index have fallen in a year, while only two have managed to deliver multibagger returns.

Christmas to Christmas: A Tough Year for Multibagger Hunters According to data from Capitaline, Force Motors and L&T Finance are the only two Nifty 500 constituents that have emerged as multibagger stocks, effectively more than doubling investor wealth.

Force Motors shares have surged a whopping 176% from ₹6657.25 on December 24, 2024, to ₹18,365 as of the last closing price. The stock has seen a steady increase in FII shareholding in the company, signalling strong institutional interest and robust financial performance.

According to Trendlyne data, FII stake in Force Motors has risen to 10.3% in the September 2025 quarter from 7.9% a year ago. Meanwhile, MF holding has largely remained stable at 0.7%. It was 0.5% in the September quarter last year. Promoters continue to hold a major chunk of the stocks at 61.6%.

The company has also posted a sharp rise in its profit and revenue on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Its profit has grown to ₹350 crore as of September 30, 2025, more than double that of ₹141 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenues stood at ₹2,105.8, up 8% YoY.

L&T Finance is the only other multibagger stock since last Christmas, surging 119% during this period, with its stock price rising to ₹303.25 as of last close, as against ₹138.65 on the same day a year ago.

According to data from Trendlyne, the stock has a consensus 'Buy' recommendation on the L&T Finance stock. The company's financial performance has remained steady, with strong interest from mutual fund investors. MF holding has risen to 10.5% from 7.4% on a YoY basis. While FII holding remains largely unchanged at 6.4% as against 6.7% in the September quarter of 2024.

Laurus Labs, Vodafone Idea, RBL other top gainers Among other top gainers this year, Laurus Labs tops the list, with a 91% surge. Meanwhile, RBL Bank and Muthoot Finance followed amid an 87% rise in shares of both companies.

Company Return (%) Force Motors 175.9 L&T Finance Ltd 118.7 Laurus Labs 91.3 RBL Bank 87.3 Muthoot Finance 87.0 Aditya Birla Cap 86.5 AU Small Finance 75.1 Authum Invest 74.9 Navin Fluo.Intl. 73.9 Multi Comm. Exc. 70.7 City Union Bank 69.6 Manappuram Fin. 69.0 Shriram Finance 68.9 Godfrey Phillips 66.6 G M D C 65.5 Vodafone Idea 61.1 Ashok Leyland 59.5 FSN E-Commerce 59.3 CreditAcc. Gram. 57.6 Garden Reach Sh. 57.0 Maruti Suzuki 55.6 Hindustan Copper 55.5 Choice Intl. 54.2 Anand Rathi Wea. 54.1 UPL 53.2 Eicher Motors 52.6 Max Financial 52.1 M & M Fin. Serv. 51.7 TVS Motor Co. 51.0 GE Vernova T&D 50.3 Source: Capitaline

Some other prominent names that have risen this year include MCX, Shriram Finance, Nykaa, Mannapuram Finance, Vodafone Idea and Maruti Suzuki.