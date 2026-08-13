Tour, travel stock under ₹200 jumps 7% despite weak trends in Indian stock market; here's why

Tour, travel stock under ₹200: Mach Travel Solutions share price surged as much as 7% on the BSE in Thursday's trading session after the company posted a strong set of numbers during the April-June quarter (Q1 results 2026).

The travel stock opened at an intraday high of ₹190 apiece today, as compared to ₹171 on Wednesday.

Mach Travel Solutions Q1 results 2026 Mach Travel Solutions, on Wednesday, reported a 307% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit to ₹6.17 crore as compared to ₹1.52 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from Operations rose sharply to ₹144.33 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹22.62 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a year-on-year increase of around 538%. The significant growth was driven by strong execution across the company’s key business verticals.

EBITDA, including Other Income, stood at ₹8.92 crore during the quarter, translating into an EBITDA margin of 6.09%. The performance was supported by the company’s continued expansion and investments in emerging growth segments.

Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) was approximately ₹252 crore in Q1 FY27, highlighting the scale of travel transactions processed across the company’s diversified business verticals. The company began reporting GMV from Q1 FY27 to give stakeholders better visibility into the underlying scale of its operations.

The robust quarterly performance reflects a growing contribution from the company’s expanded business verticals and signals the early benefits of its transformation from a predominantly MICE-focused business into a technology-enabled travel solutions platform.

“Q1 FY27 marks an important milestone in MACH’s journey. The scale-up we are witnessing reflects the transformation of the Company from a predominantly MICE-focused business into a diversified technology-enabled Travel Solutions Platform with multiple growth engines. Corporate Travel, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects are increasingly complementing our established MICE business, creating a broader and more resilient foundation for growth," said Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited.

Bhatia further added, “Looking ahead, our focus is increasingly shifting towards scaling each of our business verticals, deepening technology integration, expanding our customer base and leveraging opportunities across the MACH ecosystem. We have a strong pipeline across our key business verticals, providing us with encouraging visibility for the quarters ahead.”

Mach Travel Solutions share price trend Mach Travel Solutions share price trend has gained 17.35% in a week and 35% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has delivered 27.51% returns in three months and 57% returns in six months.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has given 60% gains on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 40% gains in a year.