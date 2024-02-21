Tourism Finance Corp share price locked at 5% upper circuit as investor Aditya Halwasiya buys 13% stake
Tourism Finance Corp's share price rose by 5% as Aditya Halwasiya acquired a 13% stake. Varanium India Opportunity sold its shares, while promoters also offloaded equity. Analysts anticipate a further increase in the stock price towards ₹260.
Tourism Finance Corp share price was locked in 5% upper circuit after investor Aditya Halwasiya acquired 13% stake, as per moneycontrol's news report. Tourism Finance Corp share price opened at ₹231.05 apiece on BSE.
