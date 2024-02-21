Tourism Finance Corp share price was locked in 5% upper circuit after investor Aditya Halwasiya acquired 13% stake, as per moneycontrol's news report. Tourism Finance Corp share price opened at ₹231.05 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya Halwasiya purchased 1,18,02,094 equity shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India at an average cost of ₹209.75 per share, according moneycontrol's news report. However, Varanium India Opportunity, a foreign investor, sold all 30,97,461 equity shares of the firm exiting the stock. 10,04,400 equity shares were also offloaded by Varanium Capital Advisors.

Furthermore, at an average price of ₹209.75 per share, promoters Pransatree Holdings Pte and Koppara Sajeeve Thomas sold 42,56,100 equity shares and 34,44,133 equity shares, respectively.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

According to BSE data, Pransatree Holdings Pte owned an 8.81% holding and Koppara Sajeeve Thomas held a 4.92% stake during the quarter that ended in December. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the news report, Varanium India Opportunity previously owned a 3.43% stake in Tourism Finance Corporation.

“The Tourism Finance Corp share price is in a strong uptrend, and since the last three sessions, it has moved into the 5% upper circuit. The overall bias remains positive, and an extension of the upmove towards ₹260 is expected, however, considering the price moving by 5%, one should avoid aggressive bets on such counters," said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per trendlyne data, Tourism Finance Corp share price rose 219.34% and outperformed its sector by 148% in the past year.

The Tourism Finance Corporation of India offers financial support to the tourism industry, which includes hotels, motels, resorts, spas, restaurants, food courts, amusement parks, family entertainment centres, multiplexes, and other lodging establishments. It also extends limited financial assistance to other industries, such as manufacturing, real estate, other services, social infrastructure (hospitals, schools, etc.), and affordable housing development.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!