American investment company TPG Capital is expected to sell ₹1,000 crore shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, via a block deal on Friday, according to reports.

Citigroup is the banker to the deal, and TPG Capital is likely the seller in the block deal. The deal provides a discount of up to 0.5% from the going rate.

The development comes days after the lock-in expiry for pre-IPO investors in Nykaa came to an end. The lock-in period of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer shares expired on 10 November. The promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities held by them during the lock-in period.

Since the lock-in expiry, there have been multiple bulk deals in Nykaa.

On Thursday, shares of Nykaa closed 0.054% lower at ₹184.35 apiece from the previous day's close on the BSE.

Why Nykaa shares are down nearly 20%

Shares of Nykaa have been under pressure since lock-up ended last week. The company's shares fell 4% to ₹171 at day's low, extending the four-day losses to around 20%.

As per data from the NSE, LIGHTHOUSE INDIA FUND III LIMITED sold 96,89,240 shares on 10 November at average price of ₹171 per share. Among other major sellers, SEGANTII INDIA MAURITIUS sold 33,73,243 shares at average price of ₹199 on 15th November.

Stocks often fall after lock-ups expire, as investor selling puts downward pressure on shares. Food-delivery platform Zomato had plunged to a record low in July when a lock-up on its shares expired.

Since Nykaa's bumper market debut in November 2021, its shares have tumbled to drop below their IPO price.

In the July-September quarter, Nykaa had reported net profit of about ₹5 crore, helped by strong demand heading into the festive season. Revenue rose 39% to ₹1,231 crore.