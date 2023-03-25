TPG Global exists Campus Activewear via block deal1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 04:20 PM IST
TPG Growth III SF Pte sold 2,32,07,692 shares, amounting to a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm at an average price of ₹347.24.
US- based private equity firm TPG on Friday divested a 7.6 per cent stake in sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear for ₹806 crore through an open market transaction.
