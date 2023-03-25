Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  TPG Global exists Campus Activewear via block deal

TPG Global exists Campus Activewear via block deal

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Livemint
Campus Activewear IPO. Photo: Courtesy Campus Activewear website

TPG Growth III SF Pte sold 2,32,07,692 shares, amounting to a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm at an average price of 347.24.

US- based private equity firm TPG on Friday divested a 7.6 per cent stake in sports and athleisure footwear company Campus Activewear for 806 crore through an open market transaction.

TPG through its affiliate TPG Growth III SF Pte offloaded the shares in Campus Activewear.

TPG Growth III SF Pte sold 2,32,07,692 shares, amounting to a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm, according to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

TPG Growth III SF Pte offloaded the shares at an average price of 347.24 apiece, taking the transaction value to 805.86 crore.

As of December 2022, TPG Growth III SF Pte owned a 7.62 per cent stake in the firm.

Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Oppor Fund, Societe Generale and Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund acquired a total of 91.06 lakh equity shares of the firm.

Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Oppor Fund bought 17,10,700 shares at an average price of 347, while Societe Generale bought 40,56,419 shares at an average price of 347 and Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity International Discovery Fund bought 33,39,500 shares at 347.

On Friday, shares of Campus Activewear closed 8.72 per cent lower at 338 per share on the NSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Zydus Family Trust bought shares of Zydus Wellness for over 76 crore through an open market transaction.

Zydus Family Trust purchased 5.10 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of 1,499.67 apiece, as per the NSE data. This took the deal value to 76.52 crore.

Shares of Zydus Wellness closed 2.65 per cent higher at 1,510 per scrip on the NSE.

