Tracxn Technologies shares make a positive market debut as stock lists at premium2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:16 AM IST
- Tracxn Technologies IPO was subscribed two times at the close of the offer
Shares of Tracxn Technologies Ltd made a positive stock market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹84.5 apiece on the NSE, a premium of nearly 6% as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹80 per share. On the BSE, Tracxn Technologies shares started trading at ₹83 apiece, up over 4% from the issue price.