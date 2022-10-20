Tracxn Technologies Ltd, the Bengaluru-headquartered company, operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model and is among the leading market intelligence providers for private company data. Tracxn was launched in 2015 by Neha Singh and Abhishek Goyal who have had their stints as venture capitalists at Sequoia and Accel Partners, respectively. As of June this year, the company had 3,271 users across 1,139 customer accounts in over 58 countries.

