Trade setup for Friday: On account of some recovery in the global markets, Dalal Street started the weekly expiry session on a positive note. The Nifty 50 index consolidated within a narrow range throughout the day and ended around 17,800 with gains of 1 per cent on Thursday session. BSE Sensex shot up 659 points and closed at 59,688 whereas Nifty Bank index finished 753 points higher at 40,208 levels. Broad market indices i.e. Mid-cap and Small-cap indices rose less than the Nifty, thus underperforming. Advance decline ratio was positive at 1.56:1. Among sectors, banks and IT gained the most, while metals and realty fell the most.

