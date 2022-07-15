"Nifty has corrected gradually in the last few sessions from its swing high of 16,250 and has now reached its important support zone. A rising trendline support from the recent lows and the 38.2 per cent retracement of the upside move is placed in the range of 15,850 to 15,800 and the index has almost tested that support range. Our markets have held above its crucial supports inspite of negative news follows such as higher inflation, rising Dollar Index etc. This divergence could now lead to the next leg of upside move if the market resumes on Friday with positive momentum," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.