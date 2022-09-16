"Nifty 50 index recovered smartly from the lows on Wednesday but there was no follow up buying seen in today’s session. If we look at the daily chart, the Nifty seems to be trading within a ‘Rising Wedge’ pattern on the daily chart. The support end of the pattern is placed around 17,770 and the ‘20 DEMA’ support is around 17,700. So these are the important support levels and if these get breached, then the implication of the breakdown from the above mentioned pattern will be bearish. However, till the index trades above the mentioned support, there’s nothing much to worry about. The momentum readings on the daily charts are still positive but have given a negative crossover on the hourly chart. Thus, we would keep a close watch to see if the readings on the hourly chart give positive crossover first, which would open up more room on the upside. However, if the index breaches the above supports and the daily readings too give a negative crossover then would be time to turn cautious. On the flipside, the immediate resistance for the Nifty is seen around 18100 followed by 18200-18250 range," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com

