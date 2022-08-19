Trade setup for Friday: Indian stock market extended its winning streak on eighth straight session on Thursday, longest in last 20 months. Nifty opened lower and swung between gains and losses for the bulk of the session before closing near day's high of 17,956 whereas BSE Sensex finished 37 points higher at 60,298 levels. Nifty Bank index gained 194 points and closed at 39,656 mark. Mid-cap and small-cap indices rose by 0.34 per cent and 0.42 per cent respectively, outperforming the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio was positive at 1.23:1.

