"Immediate support for Nifty Bank index is placed at 36,000 levels whereas strong support for the banking index is placed at 35,600 levels. Likewise, the banking index is facing immediate hurdle at 36,300 while its strong hurdle is placed at 36,500. So, small range of the index is between 36,000 to 36,300 while broader range of the Nifty Bank index today is placed between 35,600 to 36,500 levels," said Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi.

