Trade setup for Friday: After swift rise on previous session, weak global cues pulled down Indian stock market on Thursday. NSE Nifty lost 216 points and closed at 17,542, BSE Sensex ended 770 points lower at 58,766 whereas Nifty Bank index finished at 39,301 levels, 235 points lower from its close on previous session. Volumes on the weekly F&O expiry day were higher than the recent average. Among sectors, telecom, realty and capital goods indices rose the most while oil & gas, metals and IT indices fell the most. Broad market outperformed as mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 0.57 per cent and 0.48 per cent respectively and advance decline ratio was in the positive at 1.08:1.

