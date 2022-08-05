Trade setup for Friday: Key things to know before stock market's Opening Bell

"The correction was on the cards as the momentum setups on the hourly chart were overbought and had shown negative divergences. The recovery in the later half has resulted in the formation of a ‘Hanging Man’ candlestick pattern on the daily chart of Nifty. It is a candlestick pattern, which represents a potential reversal of the uptrend. Since this pattern hints at a trend reversal, the signal should be confirmed by a price drop today and hence, Friday’s price action post the RBI Policy will be of utmost importance as that will lead to the short term directional move for the market," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.