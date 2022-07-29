"The Nifty July rollover stands at 75.69% on Thursday compared to 74.81% on same day of previous expiry which is lower than its Three months average of 77.27% and lower than its six months average of 77.63%. The rollover cost of Nifty in the July series stands at 0.19 on Thursday compared to -0.27 on same day of previous expiry. Nifty AUGUST series have started with total OI of 99.88 Lac shares compared to 127.66Lac shares in JULY expiry, shedding 27.78 Lac shares. The Market wide July rollover stands at 91.6% on Thursday as compared to 92.26% on same day of previous expiry which is lower than its three months average of 92.35% and higher than its six months average of 90.85%. Bank Nifty July rollover stands at 82.28% on Thursday compared to 87.42% on the same day of previous expiry which is lower than its Three months average of 85.88% and lower than its six months average of 84.93%," Axis Security reports.