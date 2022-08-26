Trade setup for Friday: SGX Nifty, other things to know before stock market's Opening Bell today4 min read . 06:58 AM IST
- Trade setup for Friday: SGX Nifty signals positive opening for Indian stock market today, believe experts
Trade setup for Friday: Disregarding the mild gains in markets elsewhere, Indian stock market snapped the two days rally and ended in red zone on Thursday. NSE Nifty finished 82 points lower at 17,522 whereas BSE Sensex shed 310 points and closed at 58,774 levels. Nifty Bank index went off 87 points and closed at 38,950 mark. Among sectors, realty and consumer durables were the main gainers while IT was the main loser. Broad market performed better than the Nifty as is evident from the positive close in small-cap and mid-cap indices and by the positive advance decline ratio.
As global markets closely await US Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium, here we list out key things that you should know before stock market's opening bell today:
Global markets cues
Amid Jackson Hole Symposium, Wall Street finished on the higher note on Thursday. Dow Jones surged 0.98 per cent, Nasdaq went up 1.67 per cent, S&P 500 gained 1.41 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 shot up 1.36 per cent. Global stocks rose on Thursday after China announced a boost to infrastructure spending (a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of measures), Germany narrowly avoided a contraction in the second quarter (GDP up 0.1 per cent) and as investors awaited the start of the much-anticipated Jackson Hole economic symposium of central bankers.
Asian markets' early morning trends
In early morning deals on Friday, the Japanese Nikkei is up 0.98 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is is up 3.63 per cent, south Korean Kospi has gained 0.71 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai is down 0.02 per cent.
SGX Nifty technical outlook
In early morning session on Friday, SGX Nifty is quoting 62 points higher at 17,650, signaling sideways to positive opening for the Indian stock market today.
Speaking on SGX Nifty outlook, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "SGX Nifty today is trading higher in early morning session that signals Indian stock market may open on the higher note today because overall trend for the markets is positive. Short range of SGX Nifty today is placed between 17,500 to 17,750 whereas broader range of the index is placed between 17,380 to 17,880 levels."
Nifty technical outlook
"Nifty has formed a bearish engulfing top on daily charts and seems to have formed a lower high on short term basis. Unless the high of 17,727 is breached, Nifty could witness declines/sell on rallies. A downward breach of 17345 could lead to acceleration in the fall," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.
Bank Nifty technical outlook
"Nifty Bank technically likely to face resistance at 39,473, above which 39,827 likely to be seen. However failing to sustain the resistance will see the next technical target till 38,687," said Shilpa Rout, Derivatives Lead Analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.
Nifty Call Option data
As per data shown by nseindia.com at 3.30 pm on 25 August, major total Call open interest was seen at 17600 and 17700 strikes with total open interest of 55600 and 107424 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 17700 and 17800 strikes which added 74712 and 64661 contracts respectively. No major Call unwinding was seen at strikes ranging from 17200 to 17800.
Nifty Put Option data
Major total Put open interest was seen at 17500, 17400 and 17200 strikes with total open interest of 62862, 42707 and 41811 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 17200 and 17300 strikes which added 27573 and 16347 contracts respectively. No major Put unwinding was seen at strikes ranging from 17200 to 17800.
Nifty Bank Call Option data
Major total Call open interest was seen at 39400 and 39500 strikes with total open interest of 26510 and 76000 contracts respectively. Major Call open interest addition was seen at 39400 and 39500 strikes which added 22628 and 50988 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 38500 strike which shed 3988 contracts.
Nifty Bank Put Option data
Major total Put open interest was seen at 39000 and 38500 strikes with total open interest of 40716 and 30994 contracts respectively. Major Put open interest addition was seen at 39000 and 38500 strikes which added 22953 and 13006 contracts respectively. No major Put unwinding was seen at strikes ranging from 38500 to 39500.
FII DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net bought ₹369.06 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net sold ₹334.31 crore worth of shares on August 25, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
NSE F&O ban list
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added nil stock under its F&O ban list for trade date 22nd August 2022. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
US bond yield
US 10 year bond yield is up by 0.31 per cent to 3.033 whereas US 30 year bond yield is up by 0.39 per cent to 3.247.
