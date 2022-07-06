Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com said, "After consolidating in a range for six trading sessions, Nifty gave a breakout from the range with a gap up today, but the momentum fizzled after hitting the 16000 mark and Nifty corrected to fill the intraday gap at the close. On the daily chart, the Nifty index has retraced 50 percent of the recent corrective phase from 16800 to 15200 and hence 16000 was an important hurdle. An up move in the U.S. Dollar index led to a correction in our markets as recently we have seen a strong inverse correlation between the Nifty and the Dollar Index. The INR surpassed the 79.20 mark and further depreciation in the rupee will certainly not bode well for equities. Hence, traders should keep a close tab on the currency movement along with the global market momentum which will drive the equities in the near term."