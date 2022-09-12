Nifty technical outlook

"After hitting a high around 18000 mark on 18th August, Nifty has seen a time-wise corrective phase where the index has traded within a broad range. However, our markets have relatively outperformed other global indices which have corrected during this period. Now although Nifty is still below the 18000 level, many other indices have already surpassed their respective swing highs, which indicates a buying interest in the broader markets. The important supports for Nifty 50 index are now placed around 17650 and 17500 levels while immediate resistance is seen around 18000," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.