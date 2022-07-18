"For entire week, week we do not expect a one sided move in the market and we continue to remain cautious. A move above 16275 might help the index move towards 16450 but we need to check whether the index sustains there or not. We would advise traders to keep booking short term profits at higher levels. On the downside; 15850 would be an important support for short term and a breach of the same might bring in nervousness back to our markets," said Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi.