Trade setup for Aug 22, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell3 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 06:02 AM IST
- Trade setup for Monday: Immediate support for Nifty is placed at 17,725 mark, believe experts
Listen to this article
Trade setup for Monday: After showing consistent upside moves on eight straight sessions, Indian stock market slipped into sharp downside reversal on Friday. NSE Nifty dipped 198 points and closed at 17,758 whereas BSE Sensex crashed 651 points and closed at 59,646 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 670 points lower at 38,985 mark. However, mid-cap index (-1.3 per cent) fell more than the Nifty. Volumes on the NSE were the highest since April 29, 2022, suggesting aggressive selling after a sustained rise. Advance decline ratio reflected the bearish sentiments in the market ending at 0.53:1.