Trade setup for Aug 22, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell

"Nifty gained for the fifth week in a row (up 0.34 per cen) despite the losses on Friday. The high low bar of Friday has engulfed the previous three candles forming a bearish engulfing pattern. Hence till Nifty manages to cross the high of Friday (17,992), the trend will be bearish or sell on rises. On falls, the first support can come in at 17,725," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

