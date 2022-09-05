Nifty technical outlook

Speaking on Nifty 50 index outlook, Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "The bearish shark pattern on the Nifty 50 index is still intact. In addition, the index has breached previous week’s low after nine week and this indicates first sign of weakness. Also we are witnessing a reversal candlestick pattern on the weekly scale. We reiterate that; even a bare minimum correction of 38.6% of the entire rally from 15200 to 18000 could lead to a bigger crack in the stocks. Thus, we maintain our stance that the prudent strategy can be to avoid fresh longs in index and book profits in trading bets.: