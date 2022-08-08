"Major support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,160 which will be the important support now and hence all existing long positions should now be trailed with a stop loss below this support. On the other hand, 17,500 is the immediate resistance and if the index moves above that, it will result in a continuation of the uptrend and it can then move towards the 78.6 per cent of the entire correction which is around 17,870 mark. Traders are advised to keep a close tab on the above mentioned levels and then trade in the direction of the breakout," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.