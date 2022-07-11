The 5paisa.com expert advised investors and traders to 'buy on dips' strategy this week citing, "The 50 percent retracement of this correction is seen around 16650 while the ‘200-day EMA’ hurdle is around 16550. Hence, we expect the Nifty to continue its upside move in the short term towards 16550-16650. On the flipside, the support base is shifting higher with the index upmove and the support has now shifted to 16000-15900 range. Even the option writers have built positions in 16000 strike which hints this to be an important support. In the coming week, small corrections for one to two sessions cannot be ruled out but any such corrections should be used as a buying opportunity."