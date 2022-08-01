"The line chart of Nifty 50 index on the weekly scale indicates that we are at a very strong resistance zone. With four gap up opening in last ten trading sessions; it would be wiser to take some profits at this stage. A weekly close above 17400 would negate this supply structure and we could see an extend move towards 17800 mark. On the other hand; bears would take the front seat only below 16400 mark. Till then profit booking is expected but we could witness some buying at every dips. In short trading this market might a bit difficult in the month of August 2022," said Mehul Kothari, AVP — Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

