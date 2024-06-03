Trade setup for Nifty 50, Indian stock market today after exit poll, five stocks to buy or sell on Monday
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended five stocks to buy or sell today — JKIL, Symphony, Federal Bank, Tata Motors, and ITC
Stock market today: After the end of Lok Sabha Election 2024 on Saturday last week, and most of the Exit Polls predict the third term for the Narendra Modi government in New Delhi, the Indian stock market is expected to remain volatile on Monday. On Friday last week, frontline Indian indices ended marginally higher after erasing most of its early morning losses. The Nifty 50 index finished 42 points higher at the 22,530 mark, while the BSE Sensex ended 75 points northward at 73,961. The Bank Nifty index gained 301 points and closed at 48,983. Cash market volumes on the NSE touched a record high of ₹2.29 lakh crore – aided by trades for MSCI and FTSE rebalancing. The small-cap index rose 0.76 percent even as the advance-decline ratio improved to 0.81:1.
