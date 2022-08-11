Trade setup for Aug 11, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell

On Wall Street, Dow Jones surged 1.63 per cent, Nasdaq shot up 2.89 per cent, S&P 500 gained 2.13 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 finished 3.19 per cent higher on Wednesday session. European equity markets were flat on Wednesday as investors braced themselves for the latest US inflation data, which are expected to shape the pace of future monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. Asian markets slipped on Wednesday after weak inflation readings from China raised concerns over sluggish demand in China, with focus now turning to key U.S. inflation data later in the day.