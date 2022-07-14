Trade setup for Thursday, 14th July 2022: Key things to know before stock market's Opening Bell today6 min read . 07:07 AM IST
- Trade setup for Thursday: Broader range for Nifty today is placed between 15,850 to 16,200 levels, say experts
Trade setup for Thursday, 14th July 2022: Dragged by heavy sell-off in energy, services, private banks and financial services stocks, Indian stock market ended in negative zone on third successive day on Wednesday session. Nifty 50 index lost 91 points and closed at 15,966 mark whereas BSE Sensex shed 372 points and closed at 53,514 on Wednesday. Nifty Bank index ended 304 points lower at 34,827 levels. However, small-cap and mid-cap index ended in positive zone as the selling pressure was concentrated mainly in large-cap stocks. However, trade setup on the Dalal Street may change overnight after the release of US inflation data.
Global cues
Wall Street ended in negative territory as US inflation surged to fresh 41 years high. Dow Jones lost 0.67 per cent on Wednesday session whereas Nasdaq and S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent and 0.45 per cent respectively. Small Cap 2000 ended 0.16 per cent lower at 1,700.94 levels. European stocks slipped on Wednesday and the euro lurked just above parity against the dollar, as traders waited to see if U.S. inflation data later bolsters the case for another supersized Federal Reserve rate hike this month. Asian stock markets gained bolstered by a rebound in Chinese technology shares.
Asian markets' early morning trend
In early morning deals on Thursday, Japanese Nikkei is up 0.12 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng is down 0.22 per cent whereas Chinese Shanghai went off 0.05 per cent.
SGX Nifty technical outlook
SGX Nifty today is trading 60 points lower at 15,912 levels in early morning session.
On SGX Nifty outlook, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, “Overall trend for the index is sideways to negative. Immediate support for SGX Nifty today lies at 15,800 whereas strong support for the index is placed at 15,620 levels. Likewise, immediate hurdle for SGX Nifty is placed at 16,080 whereas strong resistance for the index is placed at 16,220 levels."
Nifty technical outlook
Sharing major levels in regard to Nifty today, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One said, "Support for Nifty 50 index is placed at 15,900 to 15,850 levels whereas it is facing resistance at 16,100 and 16,200 levels on the upper side. So, broader range for Nifty today is placed between 15,850 to 16,200 levels."
"Nifty could not hold on to early morning gains suggesting that some investors feel that the upward bounce is done for the time being. Nifty could now remain in the 15890-16058 band for the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.
Bank Nifty technical outlook
"Crucial support for the Nifty Bank are placed at 34,350 and 34,400 levels. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35,300 and 35,500 mark," said Chinmay Barve, Head — Technical and Derivatives Research at Profitmart Securities.
Nifty Call Option data
"Maximum total Call open interest was seen at 16100, 16200 and 16300 strikes with total open interest of 165941, 186716 and 202825 contracts respectively. Maximum Call open interest addition was seen at 16000, 16100 and 16300 strikes which added 58714, 57704 and 72396 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 15500 and 15700 strike, which shed 3040 and 640 contracts respectively," said Chinmay Barve of Profitmart Securities.
Nifty Put Option data
"Maximum total Put open interest was seen at 15900, 15800 and 15700 strikes with total open interest of 75048, 101622 and 89888 contracts respectively. Maximum Put open interest addition was seen at 15800 and 15600 strike which added 25315 and 16248 contracts respectively. Put unwinding was seen at 16100, 16000 and 15700 strikes which shed 27418, 32302 and 5726 contracts respectively," said Barve.
Bank Nifty Call Option data
As per data shown by nseindia.com at 3.30 pm on 13 July, Maximum total Call open interest was seen at 35000, 35300 and 35500 strikes with total open interest of 85686, 100578 and 123888 contracts respectively. Maximum Call open interest addition was seen at 35000, 35200 and 35300 strikes which added 40687, 42347 and 49921 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 34000 and 34100 strike, which shed 868 and 209 contracts respectively.
Bank Nifty Put Option data
As per data shown by nseindia.com at 3.30 pm on 13 July, Maximum total Put open interest was seen at 34300, 34500 and 34800 strikes with total open interest of 30696, 69184 and 54186 contracts respectively. Maximum Put open interest addition was seen at 34700, 34800 and 34000 strike which added 10993, 20632 and 30793 contracts respectively. Major Put unwinding was seen at 35000 and 35200 strikes which shed 35904 and 17336 contracts respectively.
Stocks in F&O ban
National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added Delta Corp stock under its F&O ban list for trade date 14 July 2022. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
FII DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold ₹2839.52 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought ₹1799.22 crore worth of shares on July 13, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
US Bond yield
US 10 years bond yield is up by 0.82 per cent at 2.930 while US 30 years bond yield is up by by 1.20 per cent at 3.105.
Board meetings scheduled today
1] Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited - Financial results;
2] Angel One Limited - Dividend/Financial results;
3] BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED - Fund raising;
4] ACC Limited Financial results;
5] Country Condo's Limited - Other business matters;
6] Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited - Financial results;
7] GTPL Hathway Limited - Financial results;
8] Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited - Fund raising/Other business matters;
9] Premier Polyfilm Limited - Financial results/Other business matters;
10] Larsen & Toubro Infotech Limited - Financial results;
11] Piramal Enterprises Limited - Fund raising;
12] Shakti Pumps (India) Limited - Financial results/Other business matters;
13] Tata Elxsi Limited - Financial results; and
14] Tata Steel Long Products Limited - Financial results.
Corporate actions today
1] Bharat Forge Limited - Dividend - ₹5.50 Per Share;
2] Bosch Limited - Dividend - ₹110 Per Share/Special Dividend - ₹100 Per Share;
3] Ashok Leyland Limited - Dividend - ₹1 Per Share;
4] Adani Enterprises Limited - Dividend - Re 1 Per Share;
5] Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited - Dividend - ₹5 Per Share
6] Coromandel International Limited - Dividend - ₹6 Per Share;
7] Lupin Limited - Dividend - ₹4 Per Share;
8] Mahindra & Mahindra Limited - Dividend - ₹11.55 Per Share;
9] Piramal Enterprises Limited - Dividend - ₹33 Per Share;
10] Neuland Laboratories Limited - Dividend - ₹5 Per Share;
11] Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Interim Dividend; and
12] Wipro Limited - Annual General Meeting.
