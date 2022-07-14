Wall Street ended in negative territory as US inflation surged to fresh 41 years high. Dow Jones lost 0.67 per cent on Wednesday session whereas Nasdaq and S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent and 0.45 per cent respectively. Small Cap 2000 ended 0.16 per cent lower at 1,700.94 levels. European stocks slipped on Wednesday and the euro lurked just above parity against the dollar, as traders waited to see if U.S. inflation data later bolsters the case for another supersized Federal Reserve rate hike this month. Asian stock markets gained bolstered by a rebound in Chinese technology shares.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}