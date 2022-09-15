Global markets cues

After heavy sell-off on Tuesday session, Wall Street ticked higher on Wednesday. Dow Jones added 0.10 per cent, Nasdaq gained 0.74 per cent, S&P 500 surged 0.34 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 went up 0.16 per cent. Markets in Asia Pacific fell on Wednesday, following a major drop in US markets as investors reacted to American inflation going higher than expected. A semblance of calm returned to markets on Wednesday in Europe after the carnage sparked by hotter-than-expected American inflation that prompted investors to reassess the outlook for interest rates and economic growth. European equities were mildly lower, tracking a plunge in US stocks.