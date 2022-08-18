Trade setup for Aug 18, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell4 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 06:11 AM IST
- Trade setup for Thursday: Nifty continues its relentless rise and is currently outperforming global markets
Trade setup for Thursday: Following positive global cues, Indian stock market finished on higher note on seventh successive session. NSE Nifty gained 119 points and closed at 17,944 levels whereas BSE Sensex surged 417 points and closed at 60,260 levels. Nifty Bank index finished 222 points higher at 39,461 mark. Mid-cap and small-cap indices rose less than the Nifty 50 index but advance decline ratio was positive at 1.57:1.