Trade setup for Aug 18, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell

On Wall Street, Dow Jones ended 0.50 per cent lower, tech heavy Nasdaq crashed 1.25 per cent, S&P 500 dipped 0.72 per cent whereas Small Cap 2000 nosedived 1.60 per cent. European markets decline ahead of preliminary GDP for Euro Zone, unemployment and post the UK inflation number. U.K. consumer prices rose by 10.1 per cent in the 12 months to July, more than the 9.8 per cent expected and at a new 40-year high. Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday as regional markets looked to strong economic signs out of the US and China as drivers of growth.