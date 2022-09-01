Trade setup for Sept 1, 2022: Things to know before stock market's Opening Bell

Trade setup for Thursday: Reversing the losses incurred on Monday session, Indian stock market outperformed Asian markets on Tuesday. Nifty 50 index opened with an upside gap and kept rising throughout the day, closing at almost the intra day high of 17,759, 446 points or 2.58 per cent higher. BSE Sensex skyrocketed 1564 points and closed at 59,537 whereas Bank Nifty index shot up 1260 points and closed at 39,536 levels. Volumes on the NSE were the highest in more than a week. Among sectors realty, power, banks, oil & gas and auto indices rose the most. Broader market underperformed, however, the advance decline ratio was sharply positive at 2.96:1.

