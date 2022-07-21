"Nifty broke out upwards with an upside gap on Wednesday but closed near the intra day lows, suggesting profit taking at highs. While volume expansion is supportive of further upside move, we will have to see whether the upside gap made by Nifty at 16,359 is filled or not in the next 1-2 days. Nifty could now remain in the 16,359 to 16,646 band for the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

