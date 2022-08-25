Speaking on Nifty outlook, Rajesh Palviya, VP - Technical & Derivative Research at Axis Securities said, "On the daily chart, the index has formed a bullish candle. However, it remained restricted within the previous session's High-Low range, indicating the absence of strength on either side. The index is moving in a Higher Top and Higher Bottom formation on the daily chart, indicating an uptrend. The chart pattern suggests that if the Nifty crosses and sustains above the 17700 level, it would witness buying, which would lead the index towards 17800-17900 levels. However, if the index breaks below the 17500 level, it would witness selling, which would take the index towards 17400-17300."