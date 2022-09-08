"The market breadth has been positive but inspite of that, the Nifty 50 index has been restricted to move higher. This is primarily because of factors such as the Rising Dollar Index, short formations by FIIs in the index futures segment and weak global markets. The index is now trading within the range of 17,800 to 17,400 and a breakout beyond the same is required for a directional move. Hence, until we see a breakout on either side, traders are advised to be stock specific and avoid index directional trades. The intraday supports for Nifty for the coming session are placed around 17,520 and 17,420 while resistances are seen around 17,690 and 17,760," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.