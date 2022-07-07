Trade setup for July 7, 2022: Key things to know before stock market's Opening Bell today5 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 06:28 AM IST
- Trade setup for Thursday: NSE has not added any stock under its F&O ban list for July 7, 2022
Trade setup for Thursday: Indian stock market staged a strong rally on Wednesday backed by sectoral indices like MNC, FMCG, consumption, auto, IT, banking and financial services and media while sectoral indices like PSE and energy remained on the losing side. Put Call Ratio stood at 0.90 and volatility index India VIX ended at 20.27 down by 2.50 per cent. Nifty 50 index ended 178 points higher at 15,989 whereas BSE Sensex surged 616 points and closed at 53,750 levels. Nifty Bank index shot up 508 points and closed at 34,324 levels.