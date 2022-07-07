Expecting pullback move in Nifty 50 index, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "Recently, we have seen a high inverse correlation in Dollar Index and Nifty. However, the recent upside move in the Dollar Index has not seen any correction or new lows in the Nifty and this should be seen as a positive divergence. This short term divergence could result in more pullback move in the index as traders with short positions will look to cover up."

