"Nifty 50 index has maintained its ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure and hence, the short term trend remains positive. On the higher side, if this structure continues the index could approach 16,800 followed by 17,000 levels in the near term. On the other hand, in case there’s any negative reaction to the event then 16,380 and 16,280 will be the immediate supports to watch out," said Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com.