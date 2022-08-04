Trade setup for Thursday: Key things to know before stock market's Opening Bell

"Immediate support for Bank Nifty index is placed at 37,590 whereas 37,400 is expected to act as major support for the banking index whereas 38,150 is immediate hurdle for the index while 38,500 is the major hurdle above which further upside can be expected in the index," said Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One. He said that short range of Bank Nifty today can be assumed in between 37,590 to 38,150 whereas broader range of the index is placed in between 37,400 to 38,500 levels.

