Trade setup for Wednesday, 13th July 2022: Dragged by sell-off in metal, auto, IT, FMCG, banks and pharma sectors, Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday session. The Nifty 50 index lost 157 points and closed at16,058 levels whereas BSE Sensex dipped 508 points and closed at 53,886 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 337 points lower at 35,1332 levels. Volatility index India VIX ended at 18.55, up by 1 per cent. While the advance decline ratio was in the negative, the BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices fell less than the Nifty 50 index.

