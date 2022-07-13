Trade setup for today: Nifty could take support at 16011-16026 band while 16115-16158 band could offer resistance in the near term, say experts
Trade setup for Wednesday, 13th July 2022: Dragged by sell-off in metal, auto, IT, FMCG, banks and pharma sectors, Indian stock market ended lower on Tuesday session. The Nifty 50 index lost 157 points and closed at16,058 levels whereas BSE Sensex dipped 508 points and closed at 53,886 mark. Nifty Bank index ended 337 points lower at 35,1332 levels. Volatility index India VIX ended at 18.55, up by 1 per cent. While the advance decline ratio was in the negative, the BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices fell less than the Nifty 50 index.
Global market cues
Ahead of US inflation reading on Wednesday, Wall Street ended in negative territory on Tuesday. Dow Jones ended 0.62 per cent lower, tech heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95 per cent while S&P 500 shed 0.92 per cent on Tuesday session.
Nifty technical outlook
"Nifty is in the process of correcting the latest upside move from the lows of 15511. Nifty could take support at 16011-16026 band while 16115-16158 band could offer resistance in the near term," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.
On ideal buying range for NSE Nifty today, Ruchit Jain, Lead Research at 5paisa.com said, "The immediate support is placed in the range of 16,000 to 15,950 and short term traders can look for buying interest in this support range."
Nifty Bank technical outlook
"Nifty Bank lost 337 points and ended at 35132 mark. The important levels, which will act as crucial support for the index, are placed at 34,600 and 34700 marks. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 35400, 35550 and 35650 marks," said Chinmay Barve, Head — Technical and Derivates Research at Profitmart Securities.
Nifty Call Option data
"Maximum total Call open interest was seen at 16200, 16300, 16400 and 16500 strikes with total open interest of 174829, 130429, 130270 and 157473 respectively. Maximum Call open interest addition was seen at 16200, 16400 and 16500 strikes which added 69114, 49536 and 55795 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 15700 strike, which shed 854 contracts," said Chinmay Barve of Profitmart Securities.
Nifty Put Option data
As per data shown by nseindia.com at 3.30 pm on 12 July, maximum total Put open interest was seen at 16000, 15900 and 15700 strikes with total open interest of 91126, 75461 and 95614 contracts respectively. Maximum Put open interest addition was seen at 15700 strike which added 26794 contracts. Put unwinding was seen at 16200, 16100 and 15950 strikes which shed 46168, 36816 and 32439 contracts respectively.
Bank Nifty Call Option data
Maximum total Call open interest was seen at 35300, 35500 and 35800 strikes with total open interest of 50657, 95991 and 54965 contracts respectively. Maximum Call open interest addition was seen at 35300, 35400 and 36000 strikes which added 31147, 27913 and 37024 contracts respectively. Call unwinding was seen at 35000 strike, which shed 2129 contracts.
Bank Nifty Put Option data
Maximum total Put open interest was seen at 35000 and 34500 strikes with total open interest of 86579 and 60371 contracts respectively. Maximum Put open interest addition was seen at 34900 strike which added 2145 contracts. Major Put unwinding was seen at 35200 and 35000 strikes which shed 20449 and 19044 contracts.
FII DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold ₹1565.68 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought ₹140.71 crore worth of shares on July 12, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Stocks in NSE F&O ban
National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added Delta Corp stock under its F&O ban list for trade date 13 July 2022. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit.
Board meetings scheduled on 13th July 2022
1] Global Education Limited - Financial results/Other business matters;
2] Hindustan Zinc Limited - Dividend;
3] Premier Polyfilm Limited - Financial results/Other business matters;
4] MindTree Limited - Financial results/Other business matters;
5] Rajnandini Metal Limited - Financial results;
6] Sanco Industries Limited - Other business matters; and
7] Tata Metaliks Limited - Financial results.
Corporate actions today
1] Magadh Sugar & Energy Limited - Dividend - ₹6.50 Per Share;
2] Wendt (India) Limited - Dividend - ₹45 Per Share;
